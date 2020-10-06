Rossland/Trail Community Coordinator, Oscar White, putting up signs at the base of KC in Upper Rossland. (Facebook photo)

‘Bears getting hungrier’ warns Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

Fruit must be picked to avoid luring in bears readying to hibernate

“Things are getting a little crazy with fall coming around and the bears getting hungrier,” warns Oscar White.

The coming months will follow a summer that has been a busy one for White, the community coordinator for WildSafeBC Rossland/Trail.

“There have been a lot of challenges to overcome with regard to getting our message out there, whilst keeping ourselves and our communities safely distanced with regard to COVID-19,” said White.

“One way that we have been tackling this is by focusing on flyering.”

The organization has been handing out more brochures than ever with useful information on how to minimize wildlife conflicts in our communities and these campaigns have been successful, White said.

“Our feedback shows that residents have enjoyed being able to go over important information in their own time, in the comfort of their own home.”

Many people have also been in touch with White via phone or email to ask questions and for advice. This is White’s first year in the position, and he is encouraged to see residents being so proactive with regard to keeping wildlife wild and communities safe.

“There have been plenty of bear sightings this year, but from our garbage tagging rounds, it is clear that the vast majority of residents are doing their part when it comes to not leaving garbage out at night as an attractant,” he added.

“One message that we would like to push as we enter fall is that fruit season is upon us.”

This means that it is vital for residents to pick all of their fruit in a timely manner, before it becomes attractive to bears.

“Bears are incredible creatures with a fantastic memory,” White said.

“So if you can teach them that the fruit will not be available to them, it will pay dividends over the coming years.”


