Beaver Valley Recreation hosts ‘pop-up’ palooza; first event Aug. 2

“Keep your eyes peeled, as this is just the beginning of our ‘pop-up’ event series,” says Jayme Fowler, referring to “Community Paddle Night” at Champion Lakes, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Photo: Submitted

Beaver Valley Recreation is making a splash next week with the first in a series of “pop-up” adventures.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. is “Community Paddle Night,” at Champion Lakes.

This paddling extravaganza guarantees a splashing good time for all ages and a memorable experience for families and individuals.

“Grab your paddle boards, kayaks, dinghies, and floaties and head down to the boat launch at Champion Lakes,” explains Jayme Fowler, regional event coordinator. “We’ll embark on a group paddle along the lake to take in the stunning scenery and have some fun on the water.”

After the paddle, everyone will be invited to a free hotdog barbeque with refreshing beverages.

“The perfect way to refuel and connect with fellow participants,” Fowler notes. “Children under 12 are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult, and for everyone’s safety, life jackets are a must.”

BV Recreation aims to make this event accessible and enjoyable for all, so no registration is required, but they’d love to know you’re coming. Let them know you plan on joining the fun by calling Fowler at 250.231.7260 or emailing bvevents@rdkb.com.

“Keep your eyes peeled, as this is just the beginning of our ‘pop-up’ event series,” Fowler adds. “We’ve got countless surprises in store, designed to cater to diverse age groups, families, and interests, all while making the most of the wonders our beautiful valley has to offer.”

Follow Beaver Valley Recreation and the regional district on social media for more “pop-up” event announcements.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District