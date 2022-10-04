Big turnout for Trail all-candidates forum

Interest in the upcoming municipal election is keenly sharp this year if the turnout at the Trail forum is an indication.

Upwards of 300 people filled the floor and lined the bleachers of the Cominco gymnasium Thursday night as 15 candidates introduced themselves to an audience that ranged in age from young children to seniors.

Murray McConnachie, representing local Rotary clubs, moderated the evening which began with a two-minute opener from each of the 13 councillor candidates and two mayoral candidates.

The topic of homelessness and the vulnerable population in the downtown, lack of affordable/supportive housing, and safety concerns permeated the majority of questions posed to the all-candidates panel. Of note, all questions were submitted in advance to forum organizers, and not selected randomly from the floor.

The night wrapped up with a two-minute closing remark from each candidate, followed by an informal half hour for the audience to meet the candidates face-to-face after the forum ended.

While the Trail Times is not reporting on specific answers given by all 15 candidates during the forum, we remind readers that all the candidate profiles are featured in the Thursday, Sept. 22 Times edition. Or scroll through them online at: trailtimes.ca.

In the running for mayor are Colleen Jones and Lisa Pasin (incumbent). Jones is finishing her fourth year as a Trail councillor and Pasin is finishing her eighth year on council, the last four as Trail mayor.

In the running for one of six councillor seats are: Bev Benson; Donovan Brown; Paul Butler (incumbent); Glen Byle; Nick Cashol; Bryan DeFerro; Carol Dobie (incumbent); Ravi Gandha; Thea Hanson; Jeff Jones; Terry Martin; Rebecca Richards; and Doug E. Wilson.

