Subjects cleared, sale of Birchbank Golf Course will be finalized next month. Jim Bailey photo.

Birchbank Golf Course sale confirmed

Deal finalized, Viaggio will purchase Birchbank Golf Course next month

Members of the Rossland-Trail Country Club (RTCC) were informed that the Birchbank Golf Course sale is a done deal.

In a letter to RTCC members, Receiver-manager, G. Moroso and Associates Inc., confirmed that the final hurdles were cleared and Viaggio will finalize the purchase next month.

“The Receiver has been advised by the proposed purchaser that they have now cleared all subjects on the offer and we will be closing the sale to Viaggio (Birchbank) Golf Ltd. on Friday, October 16, 2020,” said the letter.

Viaggio is part of Niradia Group, a privately-owned organization based out of Delta, composed of real estate development, construction, hospitality management, and property management companies.

“The purchaser has substantial capital backing and significant experience in the hospitality industry. The purchaser has advised that it is their intention to invest capital into the course and restaurant and continue to make further improvements to the course and clubhouse once they have closed the sale.”

Birchbank Golf Course went into receivership in early April, but continued to operate while seeking a buyer, during a very challenging time.

The letter also informed members that they can renew memberships, or the public can purchase memberships, which include an early-bird discount.

Birchbank’s first nine holes were completed in 1964, and the back nine and the clubhouse in 1969. The course was designed by local golf professional Roy Stone.

The RTCC purchased the Birchbank property from Cominco in 2004.

