Since sunlight, birds have eaten through 8 L of seeds at this Tadanac feeder

Hundreds of birds have been feeding since the morning at a backyard feeder in Trail. (Submitted)

Steve Miller sent this video of a feeding frenzy he captured at his bird feeder on Friday morning.

The City of Trail is currently experiencing a blizzard, but at this backyard feeder in Tadanac, the birds seem oblivious.

Miller says there are hundreds in the flock that have pecked away at eight litres of sunflower seeds since daylight.

“Typically a flock a fraction of this size hits the feeders five to ten minutes a day,” he noted.