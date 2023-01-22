Black Jack rallies Rossland council support for REDIP grant

The cross-country ski club near Rossland has big plans for a day lodge in the near future

Plans for a new day lodge will compliment the current warming building at the Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club near Rossland. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Black Jack Ski Club is planning a much anticipated addition to its popular trail network.

The Rossland cross-county ski club is applying for funding to build a day lodge at the main trailhead for skiers and off season visitors. The building will include a visitor kiosk, rental area, much needed indoor washrooms, and warming space.

“We are indeed very excited that we have a design that is ready to move forward,” said Black Jack president Dave Gibson. “A few years ago, the board identified the need to develop master plans for the club which would enable us to design and approve projects in order to take advantage of funding which becomes available.”

Black Jack requested and was given a letter of support from Rossland city council on Jan. 9 so the club can submit a grant application to BC Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.

“The more support behind these grant applications, the more successful they tend to be,” said Rossland Mayor Andy Morel.

The Black Jack Ski Club is a nonprofit society that has a growing membership. It is located just a few kilometres from the city centre, across from Red Mountain Ski Resort, and boasts about 50-km of ski trails that cater to all ages and ability.

“What is happening the last few years, is not only the expansion of visitors which require more services,” said Morel. “They are looking for a place to change, a place to buy a bit of food, and indoor flush warm washrooms.

“And with over 1,000 members again this year, they are definitly outgrowing the facility out there.”

The club has built a community of Nordic skiers by providing and sustaining excellence in programs and services. The Black Jack Ski racing club has groomed numerous elite athletes who have competed in several international events on the world stage over the years including the World Cup and Olympic Games.

“At Black Jack, our vision is to provide a world-class nordic skiing experience to our members, community and visitors,” said Gibson. “Through our strategic plan, we have identified a need to improve our basic infrastructure as well as develop a master plan for the development of the biathlon area.”

Black Jack formed an infrastructure subcommittee that worked diligently to create a plan for the new day lodge, whose function is to improve service to members and visitors alike, while increasing accessibility and inclusivity for the community.

With the new infrastructure, Black Jack will enhance its ability to host larger, high-profile races, which bring a multiple of economic benefits to our community, says Gibson.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our volunteers,” added Gibson. “The Black Jack board is able to pursue new ideas and directions that will allow our club to continue sustainable growth while providing an authentic high-quality nordic experience.”

The subcommittee will continue to pursue grant opportunities and fundraising efforts to make the day lodge a reality.

Read: Rossland Winter Carnival getting back on track

cross country skiingRossland