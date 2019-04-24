Boating incident claims life on East Kootenay lake

A young man has died after a canoe overturned in Moyie Lake early Tuesday morning

An unidentified man died in a tragic canoeing incident on Moyie Lake on Tuesday morning, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

Police say a boat overturned in the water and that one man was able to swim to shore, however, another man remained missing.

RCMP members, Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene, conducting extensive patrols of the shoreline. An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) was utilized during the search, and Police Dog Services also found some items belonging to the missing man.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was called in, which found and recovered the missing man in the water.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young male who died,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “It’s an unfortunate reminder of how nature can change in an instant and result in tragic consequences.”

Cranbrook RCMP, along with the B.C. Coroners Service, continue to investigate.


