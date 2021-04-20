Bodacious B.C. bruin

If you have a recent photo to share email the jpeg large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Bears are out and on the search for food after their winter sleep.

Trash is the most reported attractant involved in human-bear conflicts.

To avoid luring in a bear and putting the community and animal at-risk, WildSafeBC urges locals to keep garbage, recyclables and other attractants secure, indoors is best.

Wash out containers that store garbage and recycling so they are clean and odour-free, and freeze smelly items until the morning of collection.

Read more: Bears are awakening in Trail and Rossland

Read more: Yearling from Trail released in the northern wild



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsCity of TrailRossland