Bodacious B.C. bruin

Bears are out and on the search for food after their winter sleep.
Trash is the most reported attractant involved in human-bear conflicts.
To avoid luring in a bear and putting the community and animal at-risk, WildSafeBC urges locals to keep garbage, recyclables and other attractants secure, indoors is best.
Wash out containers that store garbage and recycling so they are clean and odour-free, and freeze smelly items until the morning of collection.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter