Body found in car at bottom of lake near Needles ferry

Police say at this time no foul play is suspected

Police in Nakusp are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at the bottom of the Arrow Lakes.

Nakusp RCMP say they are working with the BC Coroners Service to find out how a 60-year-old man ended up submerged in a vehicle in the lake, just off the Needles ferry landing.

“On Dec. 7, 2019 at approximately 12:43 a.m., operators aboard the Needles Ferry observed a submerged vehicle off the Needles Ferry Dock on Arrow Lakes, in Needles BC,” says a news release from the RCMP.

“There were no witnesses to the incident and, at this time, police are unable to determine how long the vehicle had been in the lake.”

A police diving team arrived on the scene and on Dec. 8 discovered there was a body in the vehicle.

“A yellow 2004 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck was recovered from the lake with a single male in his late 60s who was deceased,” says Cpl. Jamie Moffat. “Although the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP do not suspect criminality was involved in the individual’s death at this time.”

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have observed a vehicle matching this description in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

