Body of man convicted in Castlegar robbery found in Kamloops river

Brandon Malkinson was convicted of break and enter and assault at the Chameleon restaurant

The body of a man convicted of a high-profile Castlegar break and enter has been found in the North Thompson River near the Kamloops Golf Course.

The RCMP is asking the public’s help in tracking down the actions of Brandon Thomas Malkinson, 37, in the days leading up to the discovery of his body on Friday.

In September 2017, Malkinson pleaded guilty to break and enter, assault with a weapon and breach of probation related to an incident at the Chameleon Restaurant in downtown Castlegar.

The incident happened in the early morning and the owner of the restaurant, Hartmut Kaden — who lives upstairs from the restaurant — went down to investigate after his wife heard breaking glass. Kaden armed himself with a small-calibre handgun.

RELATED: Nelson man sentenced after being shot during break and enter

During the confrontation Malkinson used bear spray on Kaden, blinding him. Kaden then fired his gun, but at the time didn’t know if he had hit the assailant.

Malkinson was shot in the chest, but avoided going to the hospital for four days.

Police eventually caught up with Malkinson outside of a house in Nelson and took him to hospital.

According to BC Court Services records, Malkinson had a list of convictions dating back to 2003 with offences in Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, South Slocan, Kamloops, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

No charges were laid against the owner of the restaurant, as RCMP determined he acted in self-defence and his weapon was legally registered.

Anybody who had contact with Malkinson after March 25 is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Limited data on ventilator use for COVID-19 patients: respiratory therapist
Next story
WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

Just Posted

Trail archives asks you to start journaling

How is the pandemic affecting you?

Body of man convicted in Castlegar robbery found in Kamloops river

Brandon Malkinson was convicted of break and enter and assault at the Chameleon restaurant

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Red Mountain Resort to sell residential lots amid COVID-19 crisis

Resort said realtors will practice social distancing with clients to mitigate threat of virus in community

Sports ‘n’ things: COVID-19: a sign of better times

Dave Thompson brings his unique view to Trail’s sporting world and the world in general

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

Most Read