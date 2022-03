Trail police are asking the public to be on the lookout (BOLO) for an expensive fat bike stolen in Rossland earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 3, the Trail RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect stole a black KHS 500 brand hardtail fat tire mountain bike from a residence in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue, Rossland.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this mountain bike is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

RCMP Briefstheft