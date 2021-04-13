Bones found by Trail bridge, ruled not human

A forensic anthropologist ruled bones found by the Columbia River Skywalk to be from a bear. Photo: Chilli Charlie/Unsplash

Bones found along the bank of the Columbia River in Trail last week turned out to be animal, not human.

This case began the morning of April 8 with a call to the Trail detachment from a local man.

He had discovered multiple bones along the river’s edge near the Trail walking bridge.

To ensure that the bones were not human in nature, the Trail RCMP followed up with the BC Coroners Service for expert assistance.

The bones were quickly identified by the coroner’s forensic anthropologist, and determined to be the remains of a bear.



