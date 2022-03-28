Access to the Trail aquatic centre is managed through the use of an outdoor light. When the light is green, all patrons can enter the facility and cashiers will process people in order of arrival. When the light is red, pool users are asked to wait to enter while the previous swim session leaves. Photo: Times file

Bookings no longer required for gym users at Trail fitness centre

Pool users must continue to book their swim times either online or by phone.

Gym users at the Trail aquatic centre no longer have to book their workouts ahead of time, the city announced Monday.

Notably, pool users must continue to book their swim times either online or by phone. Furthermore, gym users wanting to access the pool during their visit much check in with the cashier before swimming.

Vaccine verification is still required for all services at the facility until public health orders are lifted.

Facility access is managed through the use of an outdoor light indicator. When the light is green, all patrons can enter the facility and cashiers will process people in order of arrival.

When the light is red, pool users are asked to wait to enter while the previous swim session leaves.

All patrons must continue to check in with the cashier upon entry.

Contact Trail recreation staff at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858 for more information. Or email: parksadmin@trail.ca.

