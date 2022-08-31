Boundary Museum being showcased at the G20 YEA Summit in Germany

Forager Education’s new platform is showcasing BC’s heritage sector on an international stage

The Boundary Museum has joined the VR Voyage Classroom community, and will soon showcase the region’s remarkable history on an international stage.

Over the last year, technology startup Forager Education and the BCMA (BC Museums Association) collaborated on the development of a platform that connects the province’s natural and cultural heritage with B.C. classrooms.

With the platform fully launching this month, Forager Education and its production partners are developing new in-person programs and educational experiences that utilize the latest in distance education and virtual reality trends.

The Boundary Museum joined this innovative new platform to share its story with a larger audience of teachers, classrooms, and schools across British Columbia and now, the world.

In October, the VR Voyage Classroom — including the Boundary Museum virtual classroom — will have the spotlight as an official delegate for the 2022 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA) Summit in Germany.

“COVID caused us to rethink how we operate and further our mandate,”said Mathieu Drolet, executive director of the Boundary Museum. “With fewer physical visitors, we had to explore new technologies to support our operations and ensure our story continued to be told.”

The G20 YEA Summit coincides with the annual G20 Summit where young entrepreneurs from G20 nations present novel business models to create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Forager Education, as an official Canadian delegate, provides a platform to showcase what BC’s heritage sector is doing to build a stronger future together.

“The Boundary Museum is thrilled to collaborate with Forager Education to offer accessible educational material to promote regional history and engage the local youth with their rich and diverse heritage,” added Drolet.

The Boundary Museum serves those who are drawn to the inspiration and beauty of Grand Forks and Christina Lake. It is an inclusive gathering place for enjoying, sharing, and preserving collective histories, diverse cultures, and the natural environment.

Working with a network of Indigenous, cultural, scientific, and artistic partners, Forager Education is creating a new era of experiential learning for in-class and distance learning.

“We are so excited to work with the Boundary Museum and showcase their important story locally and internationally during the G20 YEA Summit in Germany,” said Bryce Mathew Watts, founder and program director at Forager Education.

