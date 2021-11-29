A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

A 14-year-old boy is facing possible criminal charges after a woman and her dog were stabbed with a knife in Vancouver Friday night (Nov. 26).

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station. The 32-year-old woman, who was stabbed in her hand, and her medium-sized dog were found bleeding heavily.

The suspect was found walking near the crime scene and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year-old suspect has been released from police custody pending a future court date.

