Brazen break-ins in downtown Trail

Two males were seen using cinder blocks to smash the windows of two cars to gain access

Police are asking for tips into the two vehicle break-ins in downtown Trail.

Trail police are looking for two males who smashed the windows of two cars to get inside and steal.

The brazen thefts took place in broad daylight in downtown Trail on Tuesday.

The first break-in occurred outside of the Trail Association For Community Living, located a 1769 Riverside Avenue, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. There were no witnesses to this event.

The second incident occurred at 12:15 p.m., or just after, in front of the Chris Buccini Memorial Entrance at the Selkirk College Building.

“It occurred in broad daylight in front of two witnesses,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times early Wednesday.

“In both incidents, cement cinder blocks were used to break the windows to gain access to each vehicle.”

The second smash-and-grab attracted attention from witnesses who contacted the RCMP immediately.

However, both males fled the scene before police officers arrived.

A zebra-striped gym bag containing a swim suit and toiletries was stolen from one vehicle and a pink lunch bag was stolen from the other vehicle.

The two suspects are described as Caucasian males, in their 20s, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.

“The RCMP will continue their investigation and step up patrols and street checks in downtown Trail,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP believes that someone may know the identity of these two males.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.



