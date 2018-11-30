VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Views from the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018. (slicedfriedgold/Twitter)

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning in the area.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, about 16 kilometres northeast of Anchorage, the states’s largest city.

A tsunami warning was put into effect for the coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska shortly after the earthquake hit, but was cancelled at 11 a.m. The region has also seen a series of aftershocks, at its peak reaching a magnitude of 5.8.

BREAKING: No tsunami warning in effect for B.C. following 7.2 magnitude earthquake 16 km northeast of Anchorage, Alaska. Tsunami warning for Cook Inlet and the Southern Kenai Peninsula. More to come @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) November 30, 2018

Emergency Management BC said there is no tsunami danger in this province.

Social media users out of the city said that shops and roads were rattled by the quake.

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018

Parents’ kitchen in Anchorage 😳 pic.twitter.com/uKGUDKZoIV — Ari Tafreshi (@arlofresh) November 30, 2018

Ceiling is falling down pic.twitter.com/ZPY6fhEPrp — Chase (@Chase_AK) November 30, 2018

Anchorage is no stranger to earthquakes. In 1964 the Alaskan city was struck by a 9.2-magnitude quake – the second most powerful ever recorded in the world. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 139 people, some as far away as California.

In B.C., the resulting tsunami swept away 55 homes in Port Alberni.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.