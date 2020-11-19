Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BREAKING: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

It’s not clear how many of those cases are active

There have now been 23 cases of COVID-19 in the Salmo area this month, according to Interior Health.

A spokesperson for Interior Health told the Nelson Star on Thursday that the health authority continues to investigate cases in the community of 1,141 people after the first case was made public Nov. 7.

Interior Health was not able to say how many of the cases are active or recovered, but has also stopped short of declaring an outbreak.

There have also been no exposures at both Salmo Secondary and Salmo Elementary, which continue to be open.

Prior to Thursday there was just 10 cases known of in the Salmo region after the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 217 announced one of its members who attended the village’s Remembrance Day ceremony had contracted COVID-19.

The Village of Salmo office, Salmo Valley Public Library, Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre and a thrift store are currently closed.

Testing is available by appointment only at Salmo Wellness Centre as well as at centres in Trail, Nelson and Castlegar.

More to come…

Coronavirus

