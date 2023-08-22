RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Explosion reported in downtown Prince George

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

First responders are at the scene of an explosion in downtown Prince George.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely. The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The blast occurred at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The public is asked to avoid entering this area.

RCMP confirm the explosion occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning (Aug. 22).

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

More to come

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greek firefighters find 18 bodies in an area struck by a major wildfire

Just Posted

Photos: Vanita Sims
Beaver Valley bounty: Melons, melons and more melons

There is no fee to attend the Oct. 4 seniors health and wellness fair at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Centre for Ageing Better/Unsplash
Seniors health and wellness fair coming to Trail

Lorraine Collis and her husband were out for coffee on the thick-with-wildfire-smoke weekend when she noticed this Smokie Palooza banner, an unintentional visual metaphor, flashing on the Trail Memorial Centre marquee. “I thought that this was a good play on words,” she said. “I had to stop and take a picture of it.” Photo: Lorraine Collis
Poor air quality from B.C. wildfires prompts advisory of health risks

Until Sept. 20, Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on the Trust’s draft plan, which will guide activities into the future. View of Columbia River valley looking toward Trail from the Montrose cut-off. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trust seeks feedback on draft management plan