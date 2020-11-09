BREAKING: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. File photo

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Salmo, according to a statement released Monday by the village.

The statement did not say who had tested positive or if there was a location-specific outbreak. On Saturday, one positive case was made public by Salmo Community Services.

Executive director Maureen Berk declined to say if there had been more positive cases among Salmo Community Services staff when contacted Monday by the Nelson Star.

The Village of Salmo statement meanwhile said its staff had tested negative, but that its office would be closed to appointments for two weeks.

Salmo Valley Public Library, the Thrift Store and Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre are also closed.

Salmo Elementary School and Salmo Secondary, however, remain open.

Through Sept. 30, only 10 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed within the Nelson Health Area, which includes Nelson, Salmo and Kaslo.

But on Monday, Interior Health announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

