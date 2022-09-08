FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

In a statement, her son King Charles III called her death one of great sadness for him and his family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved mother,” the statement reads. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in with the Queen was so widely held.”

Her son Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

Notable people, politicians react to the news of her death:

– With files from The Canadian Press

