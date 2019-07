Robert Evans of Westcana Electric’s highway maintenance division, gets set to install new lights at the crosswalk near Webster School in Warfield.

The bright yellow light fixture is expected to be much more visible to alert drivers to stop when the crosswalk is in use near the school.

