British pound drops to an all-new low

The British pound has dropped to an all-time low, following a promise from the treasury chief on Sept. 23 to make the biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

The pound fell to $1.0373 Monday (Sept. 26), before bouncing back slightly to $1.0672 by the time early London trading opened.

It’s lost over five per cent of its value against the U.S. dollar in just three days. The drop comes as the government intends to borrow and spend $60 billion pounds to aid those who are struggling to pay high energy bills, caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Critics have called the move reckless, but Treasury Chief Kwasi Kwartengand Prime Minister Liz Truss say that putting more money into the pockets of Brits will spur economic growth. The country’s central bank also recently raised Britain’s interest rates by half a percentage point.

Kwarteng said the government will reveal plans for reducing the U.K.’s debt in the coming months.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britishFinance

Previous story
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Category 4
Next story
Putin’s call-up fuels Russian anger, instability, violence

Just Posted

A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)
Truck crashes at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal due to brake failure

RCMP are seen here making arrests May 17 near Argenta, B.C., north of Nelson. A group had been camped out protesting a logging company’s plans for the area. Photo: Louis Bockner
West Kootenay timber company asks court for identities of protesters’ social media managers and supporters

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks opened its season with a 6-3 victory over Osoyoos Coyotes on Saturday, and will play their next home game on Tuesday, Sept. 27 versus the Grand Forks Border Bruins. Photo: contributed
Unruh lifts B.V. Nitehawks to comeback win over Osoyoos Coyotes

The Trail RCMP is still asking for witnesses to contact police if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the Montrose area, particularly between 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. (The explosion is reported to have occurred at 6:39 a.m.) Image: RCMP logo
RCMP suspect car blast linked to West Kootenay drug trafficking, organized crime