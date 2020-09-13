Update: Broken water main leaves Trail residents without water

Water was restored to East and West Trail, but Sunningdale remained without service into Sunday

City of Trail maintenance crews worked to fix a broken water main that shut off water to much of downtown Trail on Saturday and Sunday.

A water main break in Trail shut off the taps to the hospital and homes in Sunningdale and East and West Trail on the weekend.

The City of Trail reported the break on Charles Lake Drive Saturday morning at about 11 a.m.

“All of East Trail including the hospital, downtown and parts of West Trail are currently without water, ” read the press release. ” Crews are in the process getting water from the Bear Creek Well into this system. We will keep everyone posted as we progress.”

Crews restored service to the hospital and East and West Trail, but only temporary service to Sunningdale was restored around noon on Sunday. Traffic was diverted through the Sunningdale pullout north of Gyro Park as crews worked to find the break.

The city recommended Sunningdale residents fill buckets and containers for toilets, drinking, cooking and other uses as “water service ‘may’ need to be temporarily disconnected again later today (Sunday) to continue the water main repair.

“We thank you for your ongoing patience.”