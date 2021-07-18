Brush fire started in Rossland deemed suspicious

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue were called out late Saturday night to a fire on Dunn Cres.

A brush fire in Rossland was put out by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBFRF) on Saturday night.

A total of 12 firefighters responded from Station 371 Rossland, Station 372 Warfield and Station 374 in Trail to an emergency call that was received at 10:02 p.m. for a brush fire on the 1200 block of Dunn Crescent.

Fire crews were on the scene at 10:09 and had the fire extinguished before 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is deemed suspicious and is under investigation by RCMP.

“A 20 X 20 brush fire was quickly contained by crews late this evening,” said KBRFR captain Grant Tyson. “Five hours earlier this fire would have been a different story.”

The southeastern corner of the province has been enduring an extreme heat wave that has recently seen evacuation orders and alerts for properties on the west side of Arrow Lake, Edgewood and Needles due to rapidly spreading wildfires.

There have been 241 fire starts in the Southeast Fire Centre so far in the 2021 fire season, with 65 currently active. This is above the five year average of 133 fire starts for this time of year.

