Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue are investigating a brush fire that broke out roughly 10 kilometres east of the city on Tuesday afternoon, May 18.

The BC Wildfire Service’s Grand Forks office reported the fire at around 1:30 p.m.

A log pile smoulders at the foot of a slope which caught fire on a rural property east of Grand Forks Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The fire appears to have started in a grassy clearing on a rural property above Gilpin Road, east of the Atwood Bridge, according to Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché. Burn marks leading from the clearing to a grassy slope which caught fire suggest the flames were carried by the wind, he said.

A log pile at the bottom of the slope was burning when Piché arrived at the scene at around 1:40 p.m. Around 10 volunteer firefighters then set about battling the flames, using hoses run off two water tankers and a fire engine.

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer stand in front of a burning log pile at the scene of Tuesday’s fire, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

No one was home when the fire broke out, Piché said.

Piché noted that the department has responded to more grass and brush fires than he would normally have expected for this time of year.

“I’m nervous for the months ahead,” he said.

Firefighters were still knocking down the flames when The Gazette left the scene at around 2:30 p.m.

 

