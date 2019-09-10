Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

Cool, wet weather is allowing fire officials to lift a ban on fireworks, grass fires and larger burn piles in most of the Kootenays.

Starting Tuesday at noon, Category 2 and Category 3 open burning prohibitions within the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction will be amended, the centre announced on Monday.

A Category 2 open burn permits:

  • one or two concurrently burning piles, no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares;
  • the use of fireworks, burn barrels, burn cages, sky lanterns and exploding binary targets.

Category 3 open burning will be permitted throughout the Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Columbia fire zones of the Southeast Fire Centre. However, a Category 3 open burning prohibition will remain in effect for the Boundary, Invermere and Cranbrook fire zones.

SEE: What zone are you in? Check the SEFC map

In those areas, the following are still prohibited:

  • any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares;
  • the burning of one or more windrows.

Anyone planning to conduct a Category 2 or Category 3 open burn in the Southeast Fire Centre (where permitted) still has to ensure there’s a good venting index for the day, follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations, and use safe burning practices. They should also check with local fire authorities for local restrictions or regulations.

Anyone found in contravention of the remaining prohibitions may be fined anywhere from $1,150 to $100,000, or face a year in jail.

A person could also be ordered to pay the costs of firefighting if a fire gets out of control as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

Trail man sentenced to 7 years in jail for violent crimes

Trial by judge held in Rossland Provincial Court back in July

Nelson council changes rules again on flags, banners

New policy: Baker banners banned, flags are at council’s discretion

Cops for Kids rides through Trail

2019 Ride will take the team over 1,000 km across southeast B.C.

Salmo RCMP nab two 'prolific offenders'

The pair is slated to appear in Nelson Provincial Court today, Sept. 9

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son's ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

B.C. teen's horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

