Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman return to Grand Forks for Canada Rock Fest 2020

The festival’s preliminary lineup was announced March 3

Canadian rock legends Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are coming back to Grand Forks next August, when they’re scheduled to close out Canada Rock Fest 2020 together.

The festival, formerly called “CannaFest” and more recently “Titans of Rock,” is slated to run Aug. 6 to 8 at James Donaldson Park.

Among the performers announced Tuesday are Canadian bands Our Lady Peace, 54-50, Toque and Vancouver punk band D.O.A.

Joining them over the festival weekend bands including REO Speedwagon, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The B-52s, Snake Oil and Three Dog Night. A collective set featuring Todd Rundgren, Dweezil Zappa, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Elliot Easton and Greg Hawkes of The Cars, and Badfinger featuring Joey Molland will perform their own greatest hits, along with songs from The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

Local bands – yet to be announced – are slated to open the festival each afternoon.

