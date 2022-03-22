Burton kids learn all about newspapers at spring break camp

Tracey McKay, from the Arrow Lakes News, joined the kids for a morning chat

Burton Elementary students learned all about newspapers, survival skills, art and more at their spring break camp during the week of March 14-18. (Tracey McKay file)

Burton kids learned all about newspapers at their Spring Break camp at Burton Elementary School.

Tracey McKay, sales and circulation coordinator for the Arrow Lakes News, joined the kids for a morning to chat about newspapers, how they are published and the purpose of advertising, among other things.

“During Spring Break this year, Christy Konschuh put on a camp at the Burton Elementary school. I had the pleasure of joining them for a morning,” McKay explained.

“Christy has set up a whole array of things for them to do.

“She has painting and drawing stations and mats out for the kids to play.”

McKay added that Konschuh had plans to take the kids outside for lessons in wilderness survival, and for walks in the forest. A helicopter landing also took place on the last day of camp.

“They played some exciting games and we had some fun telling everyone about our Spring Break plans,” McKay said.

“We talked about how happy or sad, on a scale of one to 10, we were feeling that day. We talked about whether you would want to eat a bucket of moldy oranges or stand under a freezing waterfall.

“Christy also has a puppy name Rosie who joined the fun.

“It was great to see her interact so well with kids and they loved her. She sure made everyone laugh!”

After that, McKay sat down with the kids to talk everything newspapers.

“We talked about how they are published and some fun facts about them. I explained to them how ads were made and the purpose of them,” said McKay.

“I had brought some newspapers with me so we looked through and checked out all the stuff in them.

“After that I had a one on one with each kid and we chatted about their hobbies and plans for Spring Break. They all wanted to contribute to writing an article for the newspaper.”

As for what they’re looking forward to doing on Spring Br-eak, below are some of the kids’ answers:

Mavarek is looking forward to the forest walks and learning about forest survival.

Jarik wants time to play with his friends.

Berlyn wants to make lots of art and play with her puppy.

Lilly wants all the snow to melt so she can play on her trampoline. She also is looking forward to playing with the new puppy her Poppa is getting.

Emily is very excited about camp. She likes to play the ukulele and she is the writer for the school newspaper.

Elise loves art and riding her bike. She is heading over to Vernon to have lunch and go shopping for new fidgets. She is excited for her sister to get her ears pierced.

Xander love to play games and ride his bike. He wants to play with his friends during spring break.

Nieve is heading to Calgary to visit her aunt. She also wants to have time to play with her animals.

Ashley likes to play wth her friends and loves art. She is going to Vernon with her mom.

Ilene likes to bake at school and go hiking around the lake.

“It was a great morning spending time with the kids. It teaches you to stop and have some fun no matter how old you are,” McKay said. “Looking at the world through their eyes can make you smile. Living in the moment can be the best medicine!”