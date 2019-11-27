Castlegar cops bust shoplifter who faces more than a dozen charges

Fleeing suspect from Trail, B.C. found with meth.

A 48-year-old man is in jail after a failed attempt at shoplifting in Castlegar.

“On Nov. 25, 2019 a Castlegar business reported an unknown male left the store without paying for merchandise,” says a news release by Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Castlegar RCMP detachment. “Castlegar RCMP attended and located a male matching the description of the suspect, who fled on foot upon observing police.”

Officers pursued the suspect and subsequently arrested him for theft. In the search they found an amount of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Gregory Alan Smith of Trail, British Columbia has been charged with theft under $5000, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Smith appeared before a judge on Nov. 27, and was remanded in custody. He will remain in jail while facing trial on a number of other charges from incidents between 2018 and 2019 from the Trail area.

He will answer to three counts of breach of probation, three counts of theft under $5,000, and two counts of mischief under $5,000. He also faces charges of possession of break-and-enter tools, failure to comply with a court order and breaching a recognizance. Smith’s next court appearance on those charges will be in Rossland Court on Dec. 5.

