Busy weekend for Silver City law enforcement

Police were called for medical assistance, noise complaints, and traffic violations

It was a busy Silver City Days weekend for law enforcement with 75 calls for service from Friday to Sunday.

“The RCMP also conducted vehicle and foot patrols in the downtown Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail detachment, summarized in his report to media. “Calls for service included reports of lost property, calls for medical assistance, panhandling, noise complaints, suspicious people and vehicles, motor vehicle accidents, numerous traffic complaints, and intoxicated people in public places.”

Aside from the “real”calls for service, Wicentowich highlighted the problem with seven non-emergency 9-1-1’s, which took away time from officers on duty.

“The RCMP must follow up with every emergency call to ensure the person on the other end of the line does not require police assistance,” he stated. “The false calls take up valuable police time and resources.”

He says the public can assist police by reducing these unintentional calls to the emergency line.

For starters, Wicentowich advises cellphone users to not program 9-1-1 into their phone.

“If you do call 9-1-1- by accident, stay on the line, explain the situation, and wait for a police officer to call you back to clarify the situation,” he explained. “This will reduce the amount of time that it takes police to track down the people who made the emergency call.”

Other briefs:

• May 9, West Kootenay Traffic Services conducted an investigation into a 38-year-old male driver, of Trail, for allegedly operating his vehicle while suspended from driving and being impaired by alcohol. The driver was travelling on Highway 3B in Warfield at the time of the incident. The man was charged with driving while suspended, impaired driving and breach of probation. His first court appearance is scheduled in Rossland on Aug. 15.

• May 10, Greater Trail RCMP received a report that seven fires had been lit on the river bank along Columbia Avenue. Police are looking to speak to an unknown male riding on a white bicycle through the area at the time of the fires. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

• May 11, Greater Trail RCMP received a report of two suspicious males inside a pick up truck on Columbia Gardens Road in Fruitvale. Police located the truck and allege the driver was under the influence of a drug. His truck was impounded and the man was issued a 24-hour Roadside Driving Prohibition and a ticket for Failing to Produce a Driver’s Licence.

• May 11, RCMP Trail Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) investigated a male, 33, for allegedly trafficking Oxycodone pills at the downtown fairgrounds. The suspect’s activity was spotted by an off-duty police officer who reported it to the Trail CRU. Officers conducted a surveillance then arrested the man. Trail CRU seized 47.5 pills believed to be Oxycodone and over $1300 in Canadian currency. The RCMP will be seeking a charge against the man for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.


