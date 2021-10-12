Butler Park lighting and netting contract awarded

Martech Electrical to replace light standards and netting at Butler Park by next season

Butler Park will be getting new lights and netting prior to the start of the 2022 baseball season. Photo: Jim Bailey

The City of Trail’s Governance and Operations Committee held an emergency meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 to get Butler Park ready for baseball season.

In an effort to get light poles in the ground by the start of next season, the committee awarded the Butler Park Stadium Lighting and Netting contract to Martech Electrical Systems Ltd.

Martech’s bid of $1,586,941 was the lowest of two bids, and will entail the installation of nine micro-pile anchor foundations for nine lighting and netting poles, in addition to an underground conduit, LED stadium lighting, a wireless lighting controller, safety netting, fence upgrades, padding for four poles, and park restoration from construction.

The low tender came in under the $1.642 M budget, and the city was able to secure funding for much of the costs.

Coun. Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson asked public works director Chris McIsaac for a start and finish date.

“I understand that the project will start almost immediately and it is intended to be completed prior to the start of the 2022 baseball season, so the end of March,” said McIsaac.

At the Sept. 27 GOC meeting, council agreed to redistribute Columbia Basin Trust funding of over $237,000 from Groutage Ave. improvements to Butler Park lighting and netting replacement. In addition, the city secured $1.25 M from the Union of BC Municipalities Building Fund.

Coun. Carol Dobie requested numbers for the contingency funds designated for the projects.

Coun. Sandy Santori shared information from staff that there was a 20 per cent contingency fund on general site works, and 10 per cent contingency for poles and 10 per cent for foundation.

A wind storm that brought down trees and a light pole in Butler Park in January, precipitated a review of the structural condition of the existing standards.

It was found that the structural condition was in an advance state of deterioration, resulting in the city removing the poles for safety.

The new poles and netting will adhere to lighting and netting requirements of Baseball Canada in the event Trail Baseball League hosts major events or tournaments.

