Buy a daisy and support cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

‘Give you a Daisy’ memorial fundraiser for cancer care at KBRH starts today in the Waneta Plaza No Frills store. From left: Lee Page, Colton Crockett, and business owner Kurtis MacGillivray. (Submitted photo)

Like the daisy itself – a hardy flower that returns each spring to grace green beds around Trail with their striking white pedals and sunshine centres – so will Lee Page’s “Give you a Daisy” fundraiser return every March.

Even when he is no longer here.

Lee has been diagnosed with cancer. So he’s living on borrowed time, one day at a time.

But that hasn’t stolen his spirit or slowed him down one iota when it comes to raising money for cancer care in memory of his wife, Kim Page.

In fact, Lee’s kicking off the third straight year of his campaign a few days early at Kurtis’ No Frills so he can catch an extra weekend of foot traffic.

Starting today, (Feb. 28) the Daisy fundraiser is on, in honour of Kim, who succumbed to cancer of the appendix in January 2018.

“This third campaign will probably be the last I am able to attend, but I leave its continuation in the best of hands,” Lee shared.

“My heart runneth over with gratitude to all of you. Your innate kindness shown through the ‘Give You A Daisy Memorial Campaign’ is a testament to what the human condition looks like in its purest form,” he said.

“I have been blessed to witness it and to have known all of you.”

Like the past two years, all proceeds are in support of cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Lee has raised almost $27,000 for the cause since 2018, and this year, all proceeds will be directed into palliative care.

“To help with the necessary needs for those facing the end of journey in life and make its transition as comfortable as possible,” Lee said.

“The compassion and care Kim received at the end of her life was the basis of why the campaign was conceived in the first place.”

Funds are raised through the distribution of “paper flowers” at the tills of Kurtis’ No Frills.

With a minimum $5 donation, the contributor is given a paper daisy to write down their name and phone number.

Then, throughout the campaign, the paper daisy can be deposited into a dedicated bin at the storefront and entered as part of a huge draw for door prizes.

The prize list now stands at 73 and it is collectively valued upwards of $6,400.

As the campaign nears to a close next weekend, Lee has managed to arrange an afternoon of entertainment on March 7, including a performance by Step Dance students and live music by Colton Crockett.

The fundraiser goes until March 9, which marks the date of the Page’s 36th wedding anniversary.

“The community has been upstanding,” says Lee.

“As Kim reminded me continuously, ‘one small act of kindness multiplied by many can change the world.’”



