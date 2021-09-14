Buy a Smile Cookie and support hospital in Trail

Tim Hortons in Trail is supporting the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) with their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.
From today until Sunday, Sept. 19, when you buy a cookie, your full $1 goes to support KBRH Health Foundation’s goal to raise $750,000 for medical equipment upgrades in the expanded ambulatory care departments, including day surgery and oncology.
Cookies can be purchased anytime this week, but if you’re looking to pick up more than a few, you can pre-order boxes of 12 by contacting the restaurant.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter