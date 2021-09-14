Photo: @TimHortons/Twitter

Photo: @TimHortons/Twitter

Buy a Smile Cookie and support hospital in Trail

Tim Hortons annual fundraiser — in Trail proceeds go to KBRH — runs until Sept. 19

Tim Hortons in Trail is supporting the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) with their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

From today until Sunday, Sept. 19, when you buy a cookie, your full $1 goes to support KBRH Health Foundation’s goal to raise $750,000 for medical equipment upgrades in the expanded ambulatory care departments, including day surgery and oncology.

Cookies can be purchased anytime this week, but if you’re looking to pick up more than a few, you can pre-order boxes of 12 by contacting the restaurant.

Read more: Smile Cookie campaign donates to KBRH

Read more: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
RDKB to close for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Vaccine passports are required to use the gym in the Trail aquatic centre. Details will be forthcoming regarding rules around use of the city’s pools. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail advises proof of COVID vaccine required for certain services

The Rossland arena is one of several facilities in the city subject to vaccine passport requirements. Photo: Google Street View
Rossland announces vaccine passport requirements

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

Anyone with information on the spate of vandalism at Fruitvale Elementary School is encouraged to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566. Photo: School District 20
Ongoing vandalism at Fruitvale Elementary School puts children in harm’s way