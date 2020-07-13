Buyer steps up for the Birchbank Golf Club

A prospective buyer for the Birchbank Golf Club has stepped up to the tee.

All that’s being revealed about the purchaser at this point, is that the principal of the company has ties to Trail.

After going into receivership in April, the Rossland Trail Country Club appointed G. Moroso and Associates Inc. as receiver-manager.

The firm stated on July 11 that an offer from a Vancouver-based corporation was accepted by the receiver in early June, and the agreement is now in the subject condition period.

Further, G. Moroso states it has been advised by the proposed purchaser that they will, in all likelihood, be moving forward with clearing subjects on the offer within the next 30-day period and proceeding with the purchase.

“Although we are not releasing the name of the purchaser until a sale is imminent, we can advise that the purchaser has substantial capital backing and significant experience in the hospitality industry,” reads the G. Moroso statement. “The proposed purchaser has advised that it is their intention to invest capital into the course and restaurant and continue to make further improvements to the course and clubhouse once they have closed the sale. The principal of the company has ties to the Trail Italian community.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailGolf