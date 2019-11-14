(Black Press file photo)

Call to Trail cops yields arrest of man on theft charge

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to the detachment, advise the Trail RCMP

For the past several weeks the Trail RCMP have briefed the public on calls to the detachment regarding “suspicious” persons lurking in Glenmerry neighbourhoods.

By the time police arrived in those instances, the persons-in-question were gone.

The detachment, however, advised residents throughout the city to continue to report suspicious activity in their vicinity.

It turns out a recent call did result in officers finding two men, and arresting of one of them.

Jacob Matthew Fenn, 31, was taken into custody by police last weekend after he was found allegedly lurking around Glenmerry homes.

Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of two suspicious males looking into residences in the area of Lily Street, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained.

“The RCMP located the two suspicious males and arrested one on an outstanding unendorsed Warrant of Arrest for Theft under $5000 contrary to … the Criminal Code,” he said.

“Taken into police custody (was) 31-year-old Jacob Matthew Fenn.”

Fenn is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Dec. 5 to face this theft allegation.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP encourage the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood by calling the detachment at 250.364.2566.


