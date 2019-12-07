The lock screen photo on the missing iPhone came from a maternity shoot of Evan Heslop and Shyanne Palmer. (Diane Palmer/GoFundMe)

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

A Campbell River mom is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen iPhone as it contains irreplaceable photos of her late son.

On Friday evening, Diane Palmer made a Facebook post about the theft of her daughter Shyanne’s iPhone.

Palmer explained in the post that her car was broken into in the parkade at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at some point on the evening of Dec. 5.

Campbell River resident Shyanne Palmer and her son, Ashton, have been staying at the Royal Jubilee Hospital to support her partner, Evan Heslop. He is recovering from a chainsaw accident that occurred at work on Nov. 28 and almost severed one of his legs, Palmer noted.

Heslop was flown to Victoria for surgery and Shyanne followed by car with eight-month-old Ashton. She had borrowed her mother’s car and left it in the hospital parkade overnight. On the morning of Dec. 6, she found it had been broken into and several items were missing.

READ ALSO: Single mom caught up in Langford rental scam could be homeless for the holidays

While most of the stolen items are replaceable, Shyanne was “devastated” when she saw that her old rose gold iPhone 7 had been taken, Palmer said.

The old phone isn’t worth anything to a thief, Palmer explained but it’s extremely valuable to Shyanne as it contains photos of her late son and Palmer’s grandson, Corbin, as well as recordings of his heartbeat. The phone also contains photos of her other son Ashton and of Shyanne’s late grandmother.

Hospital security told Shyanne there are no surveillance cameras inside the parkade, so she called VicPD and is still waiting for updates.

READ ALSO: House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

They were just settling into their “new normal” in Victoria and dealing with Heslop’s injuries, Palmer said. The theft is just “more to manage.”

The family is hoping to spread the word because unfortunately, the phone hadn’t been backed up so unless it’s returned, the contents are gone for good. By Saturday afternoon, Palmer’s Facebook post had been shared by more than 270 people. She hopes that someone will spot it and get in touch with her to return it.

The phone has no case on it, but the lock screen photo is a picture from Shyanne and Evan’s maternity shoot, Palmer noted. If the phone is found, Palmer can be reached at (250) 204-1612.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

CP Holiday Train headed to Castlegar

The festive food bank fundraiser will take place December 12.

Kootenay communities owe names to Chinook jargon

Place Names: Taghum, Lebahdo, Sitkum Creek, and Chahko Mika come from pidgin trade language

Trail police looking for tips to identify vandals

Greater district detachment reports several business were tagged with spray paint

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Trail landfill

Incident shuts down McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

Trail RCMP step up enforcement for Winter CounterAttack

Dec. 7 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Most Read