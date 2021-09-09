Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Kamloops and Boundary zone prohibitions eased as of Friday at noon

A reduced fire danger rating has sparked the allowance of campfires in the Kamloops and Boundary zones.

Therefore Okanagan residents are allowed to break out the marshmallows, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The ban has been in place since June 30.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of British Columbia,” the BC Wildfire Service said Sept. 9.

“Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.”

While campfires are allowed, category two and three open fire remain prohibited, which includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions remain in place until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire defends lift of campfire ban in parts of province as summer subsides

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire banOkanagan

Previous story
Thumbs up to Trail RCMP for returning two children home safely

Just Posted

School crossing in Warfield circa 1968. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: School safety patrol 50+ years ago

Axis House Withdrawal Management offers short-term detox stays in Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar detox centre sees uptick in alcohol-related visits during pandemic

Trail, Warfield and Montrose are all seeking candidates for lead administrative positions. Photo: Scott Graham/Unsplash
Greater Trail municipalities on the hunt for new administrative staff

The Trail police station is located on Laburnum Drive. Photo: Google maps
Trail RCMP report late-night accident, hungry bears and more