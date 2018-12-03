Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks to reporters in Ottawa on November 22, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada takes seriously comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But Morneau told a gathering in New York today he had no insight into when that might happen.

And the finance minister said he has a “high level of confidence” that the new pact negotiated to replace NAFTA will be ratified by all three countries involved.

Morneau made the comments at an event co-hosted by Politico and the Canadian consulate in New York.

He said it’s clear U.S. lawmakers are in the first stages of negotiations toward ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as USMCA.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA or have no free-trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

READ MORE: Trump to kill old NAFTA to push Congress to approve USMCA

“We take everything seriously,” Morneau said when asked whether he took the president’s comments at face value. “While we’ll have to watch and ensure we get through this next stage, we have a high level of confidence that’s achievable.”

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s senior economic adviser, said he and Trump hadn’t spoken in detail about the president’s thinking.

“I think he’s trying to light a fire under Congress — that’s my guess, my hunch,” Kudlow told a conference call with reporters.

“The ceremonies, the signing — the president’s very happy with all of that. Everybody showed up. Trudeau showed up and so forth. And we’re rolling. Congress, on the other hand, is not rolling, and I think President Trump’s intent here was to light a fire under Congress.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists
Next story
Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Just Posted

Trail citizen nabs alleged thieves in action

Two wallets were stolen from a vehicle in Trail: Citizen tracks down suspects

West Kootenay police take 18 impaired drivers off the road

Eight drivers were criminally impaired, says Sgt. Badry from West Kootenay Traffic Services

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Tell the Times

Web Poll: What local news from 2018 most stands out to you?

Natural Kootenay arch dubbed the Brooklyn Bridge

Place Names: Brooklyn Bridge and other stories

VIDEO: Kootenay teen writes song dedicated to accident victim’s family

Alexx Iachetta wrote “Consequences” after Wayne Kernachan’s death struck close to home.

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Most Read