A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

cybersecurity

