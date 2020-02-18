The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called in to help with the successful rescue of a 14-year-old Kelowna snowmobiler who was lost overnight in the Greystokes area of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Rescue crews and volunteers from across the Okanagan came together in the rescue of a 14-year-old snowmobiler Tuesday morning.

The Kelowna teen was reported missing Monday evening in the Greystokes area but was found safe the next morning with the help of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), Vernon Search and Rescue, the Canadian Air Force and members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club.

“Although he could’ve been better equipped, he had enough cold weather gear to last the night,” said search manager Duane Tresnich.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip. Just after the call, the father called police reporting they had been separated from his 14-year-old.

The teen was spotted near Lumby at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, airlifted out by Wildcat Helicopters, received medical treatment and was then released that same day.

Twelve COSAR members and six Kelowna Snowmobile Club members started the search Monday night and were then joined by 19 more volunteers from across the Okanagan in the morning.

READ MORE: Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Because of the teen’s age, a Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo STOL plane were dispatched from the Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox. The Air Force made it to the search just before the boy was found.

“Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their thanks to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“RCMP would also like to thank the media and all those all over the Central Okanagan who remained extra vigilant in hopes of spotting the missing snowmobiler.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP

