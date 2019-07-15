Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, centre, is accompanied by a private security detail as she leaves her home to attend a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday March 6, 2019. China’s foreign ministry says the recent detention of a Canadian citizen by Chinese authorities is linked to drug allegations against foreign students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

China’s foreign ministry says the recent detention of a Canadian citizen by Chinese authorities is linked to drug allegations against foreign teachers.

The detention of a Canadian in China comes with the two countries entangled in a diplomatic dispute triggered by the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

In the days after Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians on espionage allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called arbitrary.

Asked today about the recent detention, a Chinese foreign-ministry spokesman confirmed that a Canadian was among a group of foreigners under investigation in the province of Shandong for drug-related allegations, according to a transcript of the news conference posted by the ministry.

Geng Shuang says Chinese authorities have notified the embassies of the relevant countries and will set up consular visits.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department confirmed late last week that a Canadian citizen had been detained in the eastern Chinese city of Yantai — but it would not provide additional details because of privacy laws.

The department says Canadian officials have provided consular services to the person in custody.

The Chinese ministry spokesman says there’s no connection between the investigation in Shandong and another drug case involving foreigners in the province of Jiangsu.

READ MORE: Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

READ MORE: Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan
Next story
Police call Appledale death a homicide

Just Posted

Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

Fire engulfs car on weekend

No one injured in incident

Update: Trail police ask for help in locating man

One man was at-large since Friday night, another missing since Sunday

Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

Nelson rejects plastic bag ban, opts for education and awareness

Council will collaborate with Chamber of Commerce

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Most Read