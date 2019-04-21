Local media report a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso in Yucatan state. (The Yucatan Times/Twitter)

Canadian killed in Mexico, consular officials assisting family: Global Affairs

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been killed in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the victim’s family.

A spokeswoman for the department says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, but no further details can be disclosed.

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso, in Yucatan state, on Friday morning.

Citing police officials, The Yucatan Times reports that the man was found with at least five stab wounds to his chest and neck.

READ MORE: B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

Just Posted

Experience the meaning of Easter at downtown Trail church

First Presbyterian Church is located at 1139 Pine Ave.

Lent Lily

What You See;If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

BC RCMP: Lock it or lose it

Police give tips on safeguarding personal property; April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month

Caribou panel hears from critical public

About 250 people turned out Wednesday evening to give feedback on the provincial government’s caribou recovery plans.

What is the UN Global Migration Pact?

Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

Most Read