Images of Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility. (Photo submitted)

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Christina Lake may soon be budding with more cannabis businesses, now that the owners of Lake Life Cannabis Co. are seeking approval from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to operate a retail cannabis store next to Smoochies Brewing Co. on Bakery Frontage Road.

According to an RDKB meeting agenda for a Jan. 30 board of directors meeting, the local advisory council has recommended supporting the application made by the company to the province, so long as parking requirements for the site are met.

While no further public engagement is required for the company’s application to proceed, RDKB staff are recommending that a mail-out notification be sent to property owners near the proposed site.

Directors will vote on whether or not to endorse Lake Life Cannabis Co.’s application on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. announced on Jan. 22 that it has submitted its own statement of readiness and evidence package to Health Canada – the last step required before being allowed to commercially grow recreational cannabis.

“This is the culmination of extensive land preparation and building construction over the course of the past year,” said the company’s president, Arie Prins.

According to a release from the company, Christina Lake Cannabis is aiming to produce more than 17,000 kilograms of cannabis on site, before they expand their growing footprint in the future.

Christina Lake Cannabis submitted an application to grow cannabis to health Canada on Feb. 15, 2019.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case
Next story
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Seniors meeting in Trail, Snowed In Comedy Tour and more

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Protesting emergent 5G technology

Jan. 25 was “Global 5G Protest Day”

Reaching Columbia Basin readers through the magic of books

The 9th annual campaign began in October 2019

Fashion Fridays: Quick easy fashion hacks that will really change your life

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read