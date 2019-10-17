Dick Cannings, seen here campaigning in 2015, is working hard to be sent to Ottawa a second time. (File photo)

Cannings endorsed by David Suzuki

South Okanagan-West Kootenay NDP candidate loading up on endorsements

Richard Cannings and his team are working hard as the 2019 federal election enters its final days.

The latest news comes in the form of a personal endorsement from environmentalist David Suzuki, who went into detail about his support of the NDP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

“In the Anthropocene, humans have become a powerful force shaping the properties of the planet but lacking in knowledge to do so without puncturing planetary boundaries of sustainability.

“Last October the IPCC released a frightening report demanding rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to avoid climate catastrophe. A day later, marijuana became legal and media forgot the IPCC.

“In May, the United Nations released a terrifying report that a million species are on the brink of extinction a day later, Harry and Meghan had a baby and all concern about the crisis of extinction disappeared from media.

“We need politicians who understand and take science seriously. Dick Cannings is one of them.”

Related: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

Suzuki’s endorsement tops off a series of endorsements for Cannings, included that of Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, whose wife Joan is running for the NDP in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

“Richard has been a strong voice for the protection of our land and waters. He is also genuinely committed to reconciliation with indigenous peoples. He has my full support,” wrote Phillip.

The list of endorsements also includes Alan Ruddiman, the former president of B.C. Doctors and an Oliver resident, Rossland city councillor, and former Green Party candidate, Andy Morel, School District 67 Trustee Tracy Van Raes, Curtis Gibbons, president of the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Union Local 1399, Kootenay West MLA and Minister of Children and Families Katrine Conroy, Jim Wyse, founder and proprietor of Burrowing Owl Winery and community youth leader, Victoria Ritchie.

“It is such an honour to have the support of this amazing group of community advocates,” said Cannings.

“I got into politics to bring together progressive voices across NDP, Liberal and Green persuasions and I’ve worked hard to make collaboration and cooperation a part of how I work in Ottawa to represent our riding. It is humbling to hear from those I represent that they believe in my leadership.”

Related: Candidates talk climate change at forum

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Inquest planned in death of Peter de Groot
Next story
Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future: Stats Canada

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Market in Trail, Fall Tea in Rossland

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23

Kootenay grocer eliminates plastic bags at checkout

Only compostable and recycled trays are now used in the Ferraro Foods meat department

Inquest planned in death of Peter de Groot

It’s been five years since the Slocan man was shot by RCMP

West Kootenay Fishing Report: Cooler weather brings in big bull trout on Kootenay Lake

“Our latest cold snap at the end of the month has triggered some good fishing” - Kerry Reed.

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Two years later, City of Fernie remembers

Oct. 17, 2019 marks two years since the tragic ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Cannings endorsed by David Suzuki

South Okanagan-West Kootenay NDP candidate loading up on endorsements

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Most Read