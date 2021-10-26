Capacity limits remain at 50 per cent in Greater Trail

The province announced capacity limits would increase Oct. 25 in some highly vaccinated areas

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. Photo: Black Press Media

Regional restrictions on capacity allowances remain at 50 per cent in Greater Trail and across Interior Health by press time.

This is despite the province announcing last week that restrictions would be lifted on Oct. 25 for areas with high vaccination rates (Trail Local Health Area has a full vaccination rate of 83 per cent for ages 12+).

Other Interior Health restrictions include masks required in all indoor public spaces for people five years and older; and proof of vaccination via the BC Vaccine Card is needed to access events, certain services and businesses.

Besides Interior Health, regional restrictions remain in place in Fraser Health (Fraser East) and Northern Health.

To view provincial and regional restrictions visit: news.interiorhealth.ca.

