B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. Photo: Black Press Media

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. Photo: Black Press Media

Capacity limits remain at 50 per cent in Greater Trail

The province announced capacity limits would increase Oct. 25 in some highly vaccinated areas

Regional restrictions on capacity allowances remain at 50 per cent in Greater Trail and across Interior Health by press time.

This is despite the province announcing last week that restrictions would be lifted on Oct. 25 for areas with high vaccination rates (Trail Local Health Area has a full vaccination rate of 83 per cent for ages 12+).

Other Interior Health restrictions include masks required in all indoor public spaces for people five years and older; and proof of vaccination via the BC Vaccine Card is needed to access events, certain services and businesses.

Besides Interior Health, regional restrictions remain in place in Fraser Health (Fraser East) and Northern Health.

To view provincial and regional restrictions visit: news.interiorhealth.ca.

Read more: B.C.’s vaccine card enters second stage

Read more: Two-dose COVID-19 requirements begin Oct. 24


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCOVID-19interiorbc

Previous story
Crews called to fire at recycling plant in outskirts of Trail
Next story
‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Gun safety key to avoiding on-set fatalities, B.C. prop master says

Just Posted

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

One of Trail’s homeless hunkers down in a back alley. Photo: Trail Times 2020
‘I no longer feel safe going downtown alone,’ writes Trail man

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. Photo: Black Press Media
Capacity limits remain at 50 per cent in Greater Trail

Three grizzly bear cubs killed after being hit by a train near Elko, B.C. on October 6 2021. Their deceased mother was found further down the tracks. (Contributed by Dr. Clayton Lamb)
Mother grizzly, 3 cubs killed by train near Elko