After two years of COVID-19 cancelling community-wide graduation ceremonies in Trail and beyond, seeing the tradition cap toss return live and in-person to the Cominco Arena was particularly thrilling for the 145 Class of 2022 students and all their families and friends in attendance Friday night.

Graduation 2022School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia