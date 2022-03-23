Cariboo—Prince George MP Todd Doherty in Parliament on Monday, March 21. (CPAC footage)

Cariboo-Prince George MP thanks Vanderhoof RCMP for bravery during live shooting incident

Vanderhoof RCMP “still hurting” after shooter targeted detachment in November

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty rose in Parliament on Monday (March 21) to recognize Vanderhoof RCMP for their bravery and commitment to public safety when a live-shooter targeted the detachment last November.

On Nov. 25, 2021 at around 12:15 p.m. a man driving a white Ford F-350 pulled up to the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment and started shooting — narrowly missing the officers and civilians inside.

The suspect circled the building, continued shooting and then fled. B.C.’s emergency text alert was issued for the first time and the community locked down.

Police confirmed a pursuit took place and an RCMP vehicle was rammed. The suspect was apprehended at Kal Tire at around 1 p.m. and brought into custody.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

“It’s a miracle that no one was injured or killed,” Doherty said.

“Simply put, the suspect was hunting police officers. He fired over 20 rounds alone into the detachment.”

Doherty visited Vanderhoof on Feb. 25. He told Parliament that when asked to recount the events of that day in November many of the officer’s voices still crack with emotion.

“They’re still hurting. One shared with me that he thought this was the day that he was going to die,” Doherty said.

“These brave men and women put the safety of their community above their own. They ran towards danger. They ran towards gunfire… They are true heroes.”

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Vanderhoof police, sparking lockdown

With files from Aman Parhar and Ashley Wadhwani

 

