Caribou capture successful for central Selkirk maternity pen

Seven adult females and one yearling female caribou are now in the maternity pen

Submitted by Skye Cunningham

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society was successful in capturing seven adult females and one yearling female caribou from three locations northeast of Nakusp on March 24.

The caribou are in the maternity pen and adapting nicely. The combined effort of 32 people divided into three teams made this possible along with three helicopters, two snowmobiles and two skimmers. These capture crews were led by expert wildlife capture personnel, from Bighorn Helicopters, the provincial government Caribou Recovery Team, and local foresters, biologists, local stakeholders, and ALCS volunteers. Caribou were captured and flown inside the helicopter to within the vicinity of the maternity pen, and then transported carefully to the pen via snowmobile and skimmer.

At the pen, wildlife veterinarians checked the animals and collected baseline samples and data.

The caribou will be kept in the pen through calving in May, until late July or August, depending on various factors including temperature in the pen.

A controlled access zone has been installed on Kuskanax Forest Service Road in the immediate vicinity of the maternity pen, starting just past the Peter Rolston trailhead. A gate and information signage were installed. The gate will be closed as necessary during critical times – for example during calving in May.

Slow, quiet, and respectful access will be possible as per instructions on the signage and under the direction of ALCS and the BC Caribou Recovery Program. Sound management in the vicinity of the pen will be paramount to minimize disturbance to the caribou.

Follow this project on our website (www.arrowlakescaribousociety.com) and social media for more information. Facebook: @arrowlakescaribou, Instagram: @arrow_lakes_caribou.

Or, for more information contact the society by emailing al.caribou.society@gmail.com.