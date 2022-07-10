Rossland Summit School teacher Shannon Plamondon (left) and her Grade 3 class launched a project called Caring Coins that raised $2,400 for Career Development Services, which include the Getting to Home program and the El Nina Cold Weather Shelter. (Photo contributed)

Rossland Summit School teacher Shannon Plamondon (left) and her Grade 3 class launched a project called Caring Coins that raised $2,400 for Career Development Services, which include the Getting to Home program and the El Nina Cold Weather Shelter. (Photo contributed)

Caring Coins – Rossland students take action with learning

RSS Grade 3 class raises $2,400 for CDS in a financial literacy and community connection project

Rossland Summit School students put learning to a practical and caring purpose this past year.

Ms. Plamondon and Ms. Tennison’s Grade 3 class engaged in a financial literacy and community connection project as part of its math and core competency curricula.

The class started a coin drive at the school, which was dubbed “Caring Coins” to help raise funds and awareness for people struggling to find housing.

The outcome was over $2,400 raised to support community initiatives at Career Development Services which include the Getting to Home program and the El Nina Cold Weather Shelter.

The students placed decorated empty milk jugs in every classroom to collect cash donations. The staff and students were all pleasantly surprised by how many families donated and how heavy the milk jugs grew.

It became a learning project for all the classes in the school as they had to sort, roll and add up a lot of coins. Even the kindergarten classes got involved in the sorting.

RSS students soon realized that “small change” can make a big difference!

Ms. Jackman and Ms. O’Malley’s Grade 4 class also made the notable contribution of $500 from their bake and craft sale to help support the CDS causes.

CDS offices are located on Bay Avenue in Trail and they provide a wide range of services and programs to individuals with diverse needs and abilities in the Greater Trail region.

Read: Kootenay Savings employees put their money where their heart is


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RosslandSchools

Previous story
Economists expect Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75% on Wednesday
Next story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged B.C. couple splits up

Just Posted

Rossland Summit School teacher Shannon Plamondon (left) and her Grade 3 class launched a project called Caring Coins that raised $2,400 for Career Development Services, which include the Getting to Home program and the El Nina Cold Weather Shelter. (Photo contributed)
Caring Coins – Rossland students take action with learning

Photo: Times file
No strike at Teck Trail after union votes 70% in favour of ratification

Winlaw, B.C.’s Peter Vogelaar (left) and Nelson’s Alex Avelino are among the 10 sand sculpting teams competing in the new season of the CBC show Race Against The Tide. Photo courtesy CBC
The Sandmen: West Kootenay artists compete in CBC sand sculpting show

FortisBC’s power plant at Upper Bonnington Falls. Photo: Tyler Harper.
FortisBC fined $11,000 for unsafe practices on Kootenay River dam